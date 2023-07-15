For a moment — in the split second when I first glimpsed the cereal box out of the corner of my eye — I was a kid again.
“Holy (bleep)!” I shouted, horrifying the family shopping next to me in the Walmart cereal aisle. “They brought back (bleeping) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal!”
I scooped up a box, knocking over a few rows of similarly licensed cereals sharing shelf space in my excitement.
“I can’t believe they finally brought it back!” I said, holding the box out in front of me like it was a family member believed to be lost at sea.
My elation was short-lived.
First off, the turtles featured on the box were clearly not the same as the ones with whom I’d grown up. Rather than the rounded, hand-drawn reptilian martial artists I obsessed over as a child, these turtles featured hard edges and a computer-generated sheen. They bore an unmistakable similarity to the ones of my childhood, but with dramatic differences.
“Raphael’s bandana covers the entire top of his head?” I yelled at the kid standing next to me, shoving the box in his face so he’d know what the heck I was talking about. “And look at Donatello. He’s wearing glasses. Glasses!”
“Looks cool,” the kid said. Or whatever the contemporary lingo is for that. Some indecipherable concoction of vowels and guttural sounds, no doubt. I don’t know. I was barely paying attention at that point because, aside from the ninja mutants’ altered appearances, I’d spotted something else disturbing on the packaging.
“‘Cowabunga cinnamon apple,’” I read on the bottom corner of the box. “Cinnamon apple?”
My eyes darted across the face of the box, taking in the details: the disc-shaped puffs, the turtle-head-shaped marshmallows, the proclamation that the image of the product itself had been “enlarged to show texture.”
I came to a horrible realization.
“This isn’t the same cereal at all,” I said.
Like the turtles themselves, the cereal bore some similarities to what I enjoyed as a small child … 2% milk dribbling from my chin as I shoved spoonful after spoonful into my face while Saturday morning cartoons pummeled my eyeballs with barely cloaked toy advertisements — Transformers and He-Man and Thundercats … Thundercats … Thundercats, HOOOOO!
But the cereal I loved featured delicious, sugar-coated “ninja nets” — envision a teeth-rotting version of Rice Chex squares — sprinkled with bright, colorful marshmallows in the familiar shapes of the turtles’ iconic weapons. Every bite filled your mouth with nauseating sweetness and the instant high of a sugar rush. Apples? No, there was no room for apples in this beloved Saturday morning staple from my childhood days. Apples are fruit, and that’s too close to a health food for my liking.
“Can you believe this (bleep)?” I asked the small girl struggling to reach a box of cereal themed after the recent remake of “The Little Mermaid.” She screamed and ran away. Like me, she was horrified by Big Cereal’s unbounded hubris. The idea that they could change something as glorious as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal is an affront to everything sacred in popular culture. How dare they believe that the cereal and the turtles and the world itself wasn’t absolutely perfect the way it was when I was a kid.
“Daddy? Can I get a box of Lucky Charms?”
I turned to my 7-year-old daughter, standing just behind me, hands clutching a red box bearing the familiar face of a grinning leprechaun, a rainbow of fantastically shaped marshmallows arching over his head.
“No, Arlie,” I said, throwing the box of nouveau turtles cereal into our cart. “We have to get this. I have to confirm how much I hate it.”
“Aw, but Daddy. I don’t even like the Ninja Turtles.”
“I don’t know that I do either, Arlie. Not anymore.”
Back home, I threw our sacks of groceries to the floor and frantically opened the box of cereal. The fragrant burst of warm apples drenched in cinnamon hit my nose as I filled a bowl with the unfamiliar shapes. I grabbed the carton of milk — almond instead of 2% — from the fridge and drenched the cereal in it.
I scooped up a spoonful and lifted it toward my face. It smelled like apple pie.
Here goes nothing, I whispered, then plunged the spoon into my mouth.
Arlie, still scowling in indignation, watched from the kitchen door.
“Is it good?” Her tone was spiteful.
I swallowed the bite of cereal, which tasted nothing like the one from my childhood.
“It’s delicious,” I said, then dipped my spoon into the bowl for another bite.
