Jimmy and Sue Speck of Myrtle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Victory Church. The reception is hosted by their children, Joey and Jennifer Speck, Stacy and Suzanne Cowsert and Dee and Selena Gibbs. Friends and family are invited.

