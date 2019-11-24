Jimmy and Sue Speck of Myrtle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Victory Church. The reception is hosted by their children, Joey and Jennifer Speck, Stacy and Suzanne Cowsert and Dee and Selena Gibbs. Friends and family are invited.
50th anniversary
Ginna Parsons
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you enjoy ballet performances?
You voted: