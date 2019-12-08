djr-2019-12-08-liv-anniversary-jonesp1

Deborah and Tim Jones of Mantachie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lakeland Baptist Church at 5633 River Road in Mantachie. The reception is hosted by their children, Rachelle and Chris Wilson and Mark and Emily Jones, and their grandchildren. Friends and family are invited. No gifts, please.

