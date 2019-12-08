Deborah and Tim Jones of Mantachie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lakeland Baptist Church at 5633 River Road in Mantachie. The reception is hosted by their children, Rachelle and Chris Wilson and Mark and Emily Jones, and their grandchildren. Friends and family are invited. No gifts, please.
50th Anniversary
Ginna Parsons
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.