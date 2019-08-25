Joe and Jeanette Pearson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 31, 2019. A reception will be held at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. No gifts, please.
50th anniversary
Leslie Criss
