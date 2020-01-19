50th anniversary
Ralph and Linda Roberts were feted with a surprise 50th wedding anniversary celebration by their family on Jan. 11, 2020, at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Pratts community. The Roberts were married Jan. 9, 1970.
Ginna Parsons
