Carolyn and Clarence Tidwell of the Brewer community celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2019, with a party hosted by their children, Christy and Mitch Waycaster, Charlie and Deena Tidwell and Cliff and Melinda Tidwell. The Tidwells were married Dec. 31, 1959.

