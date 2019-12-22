Wayne and Linda Simmons Deaton of Pontotoc celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21, 2019, with a party hosted by their children, Johnna and Jim Corley, Cara Holley and Casey and Heather Deaton, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The Deatons were married Dec. 23, 1969, at Algoma Methodist Church.
50th Anniversary
Ginna Parsons
