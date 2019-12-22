Tommy and Lynda Moses of Tupelo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19, 2019. They spent the day with their children, Andrea and Lee Collier, Lezlee and Anthony Knight and Chris and Kaitlyn Moses, along with their grandchildren, Randy and Katie Collier, Andrew Collier, Meagan Knight and Savannah, Hunter, Kyler, Karson and Kinley Moses.
50th Anniversary
Ginna Parsons
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted: