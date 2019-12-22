djr-2019-12-22-liv-anniversary-mosesp1

Moses

Tommy and Lynda Moses of Tupelo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19, 2019. They spent the day with their children, Andrea and Lee Collier, Lezlee and Anthony Knight and Chris and Kaitlyn Moses, along with their grandchildren, Randy and Katie Collier, Andrew Collier, Meagan Knight and Savannah, Hunter, Kyler, Karson and Kinley Moses.

