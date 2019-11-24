Hazel and Billy Hardy of Baldwyn will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Jericho Baptist Church, 2179 CR 171, in Guntown. The couple was married Dec. 5, 1949, at the home of Preacher Williams. The reception is hosted by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives are invited. No gifts please.
70th anniversary
Ginna Parsons
