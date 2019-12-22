djr-2019-12-22-liv-anniversary-underwoodp1

Underwood

 By Ginna Parsons/Daily Journal

Andrew and Lavada Underwood of Saltillo celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, 2019. They were married Dec. 10, 1949, at Ellistown by Bro. Roberts. They have three children, Andrew Jr., Rose Grimes and Jerry, who is deceased. They also have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus