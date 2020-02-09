djr-2020-02-09-liv-anniversary-crabbp1

Crabb

Johnny and Phyllis Crabb of Iuka will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. The celebration is hosted by family and friends. No gifts, please. The Crabbs were married Feb. 16, 1970, in Saltillo.

