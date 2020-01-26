Milton and Jane Johnson Parker of Pontotoc celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 16, 2019, at Catfish Country Restaurant in Booneville. The Parkers were married Nov. 6, 1959, at Skyline Baptist Church. They have two daughters, Frankie and Tina, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
60th anniversary
Ginna Parsons
