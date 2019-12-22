djr-2019-12-22-liv-anniversary-vickersp1

Vickers

Tommy and Jean Vickers of Tupelo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by traveling to Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Austria. They were married Dec. 20, 1969, in Clarksdale. They were honored with a special dinner hosted by their children, Tim and Amanda and Jay and Shannon, and their grandchildren, Katy, Zac and Addison, on Dec. 21, 2019.

