Ronald and Donna Roberts of Fulton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton. Friends and family are invited. No gifts please. They were married Jan. 2, 1970, at Tremont Methodist Church.

