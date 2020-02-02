djr-2020-02-02-liv-anniversary-holmesp1

Holmes

Ricky and Rhonda Walker Holmes of Tipplersville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 7, 2020, with a cruise to the Caribbean. They have one son, Matt, and his wife Stacey; seven grandchildren, Ryle, Dabry, Walker, Avery, Cameron, Aaron and Sasha; and two great-grandchildren, Payslie and Paxon. The Holmes ran off to Alabama on Feb. 7, 1970, to wed.

Tags

