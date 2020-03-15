djr-2020-08-15-liv-birthday-barberp1

Mattie Barber

Mattie Clytee Barber celebrated her 100th birthday March 7, 2020, at Harvey’s Restaurant in Tupelo with a party attended by family and friends. Mattie was born on a 100-acre farm in Itawamba County, the fifth of 10 children born to Wiley Clifford and Willies Nichols. In 1936, she married Cleburn “Bob” Barber and they had one son, Don Wayne. Bob was in construction and the family lived all over the South for more than 50 years before returning to Tupelo. Mattie stays active by shopping, cleaning her house, and tending to her beloved rose and vegetable gardens.

