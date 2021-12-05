“I don’t like green beans,” Arlie announced to the table. “They’re disgusting.”
It was a declaration we’d expected even before sitting down for our small Thanksgiving dinner for three. I wouldn’t consider Arlie a finicky eater; she’ll put away a grown man’s portion of foods she likes — black grapes, mac and cheese, fish sticks. But like a lot of 5-year-olds, her palate is narrow, and the number of foods she’ll eat without a fight can be counted on a single hand. A single hand that recently lost a fight with a thresher.
“Well,” said Mandy, “you might like these green beans. I’ve doctored them up.”
Arlie’s face flushed pale white. Her mouth dropped open. The mush of mac and cheese she’d been hastily devouring tumbled from her gaping maw down to her plate. When she spoke, her voice trembled.
“You mean, they’re made of ... doctors?”
The look Mandy gave her could have evaporated oceans.
“Yes, Arlie. They’re made of doctors.”
“Don’t listen to her, Arlie,” I said, spooning another heap of Stouffer’s onto my plate. “They’re made of chiropractors.”
Parenting is not my forte.
“What I actually mean,” Mandy continued, “is that I put lots of good stuff in there ...”
“Stuff that’s good for you?” Arlie said. By her panicked tone, I could tell my daughter considered the horror of this prospect on par with the thought of eating medical professionals.
“No, not really. I don’t mean that they make the green beans better for you. I mean, stuff to make them taste better.”
“Because green beans are yucky?” Arlie said.
“I like green beans,” I said. I was helping.
“No, not because they’re yucky,” Mandy continued, as if I’d said nothing of value. Which, of course, I hadn’t. “Just to make them taste even better than they already do.”
Our daughter eyed the paltry stack of French cut beans on her plate as if they had been attempting to sell her an extended warranty.
“Just try one, Arlie,” Mandy said, clearly weary of our daughter’s performance.
Arlie’s face scrunched into a melange of disgust and abject horror as she touched a single bean against the tip of her tongue. She twisted in her seat, body contorting to unnatural shapes as that infinitesimal sampling of the tiniest portion of that salty, grease-soaked vegetable seeped into her taste buds, ruining them forever.
“It’s disgusting,” she said, her voice quavering. I thought she might weep.
“Oh, no it’s not,” I piped in, going back for my third helping of mashed potatoes. Again … helping.
“It is to me,” Arlie said. Based on her tone, you might have believed we were trying to convince her to guzzle paint thinner or sanitize the litter box with her tongue.
“Well, you won’t get any pumpkin pie you and Daddy made if you don’t eat your green beans,” Mandy said, confident this threat would carry weight. Arlie and I had spent a good 30 minutes in the kitchen cracking eggs, mixing batter and doing all the other meticulous steps required to create the pie she’d been requesting for weeks. In the hours it took the pie to cook and cool, she’d talked of little else. That pie was everything.
Still, the kid played it cool. Instead of acknowledging the warning, she responded by shoveling another spoonful of mac and cheese into her mouth.
Mandy tried again, this time with a little more parental force.
“I mean it Arlie. You don’t eat any green beans, you don’t get any pie.”
“I didn’t make it for me, Mama,” Arlie said, mouth full of Cheddar-drenched elbow macaroni.
“What didn’t you make for you?”
“Why did we think this would be less stressful than eating with our families?” I said. I was rightfully ignored.
“The pie,” Arlie told Mandy. “I made it for you.”
Mandy raised an eyebrow.
“I appreciate that. But what does it have to do with eating your food?”
“I don’t want any,” Arlie said. Based on her expression of smug satisfaction, I assumed she considered the matter settled.
Mandy took a deep breath, no doubt filling her nose with the delicious scents of grilled drumsticks, creamy mashed potatoes, doctored green beans, homemade macaroni and cheese and generously seasoned breading she’d largely crafted on her own for our intimate Thanksgiving meal at home.
Seemingly centered, she said, “You don’t want to eat any of the pie you helped make?”
“No,” Arlie said. “It’s disgusting.”