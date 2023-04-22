Hello, allow me to make some of you unreasonably angry by offering some “hot takes,” as the kids call it.
• The Eagles are overrated. This opinion of mine makes my girlfriend Missie very upset. But The Eagles only had one great song, “Hotel California,” and then a lot of merely good songs. In fact, I prefer Don Henley’s solo catalog.
• Coffee is also overrated. Mind you, I love coffee. I drink a steaming black mug of it nearly every morning – but only one cup. A friend of mine once said, upon catching a whiff of someone’s freshly brewed java, “Nothing promises more but delivers less than coffee.” I’m afraid he’s right.
And don’t get me started on Starbucks, where no amount of caramel syrup or whipped cream can hide the burnt flavor. It tastes like Folger’s that sat in the pot too long.
• If you and your partner don’t feel like having kids, that’s nobody else’s business and they should just shut up about it. People need to stop being so obsessed with how others are living their lives.
• Not to get too deep, but forgiveness seems to be more of a concept than a precept for some people. They will sit in church and talk about how important it is to forgive, but then when someone hurts them, that conviction evaporates. I’ve experienced this from both ends, so I know I’m just as much a hypocrite as anybody. But at least I’m willing to admit my hypocrisy.
• People who believe pharmaceutical companies have duped millions of us in pursuit of large profits have clearly forgotten how their beloved capitalism works.
• My not being a Bud Light drinker has nothing to do with wokeness and everything to do with Bud Light tasting like it’s been sitting in the bottom of a city dumpster.
• College is overrated. My son is about to graduate high school, and his plan is to attend a trade school. I own a college degree, but I guarantee he’ll eventually be making more money than I am.
• “The good old days” weren’t good for everybody.
• Valentine’s Day should not exist. It’s purely a Madison Avenue creation, and all it really accomplishes is making lonely people feel sadder than usual. (Missie definitely doesn’t like this opinion.)
• People who once had no problem shelling out 50 cents a day for a newspaper are being hypocritical when they get angry about being charged for online content. They have clearly forgotten how their beloved capitalism works. Also, it’s mostly the news industry’s fault that it’s been in such dire financial straits for so long.
• There’s absolutely nothing wrong with not swerving to avoid a squirrel. They are despicable little creatures.
If none of this has caused you to feverishly tap out an angry, all-caps, 1,000-word email to yours truly, then you’re pretty chill, and we should grab a drink some time. So long as it isn’t Bud Light.
