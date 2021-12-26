Arlie crawled into bed next to me and placed her head on my shoulder. I cracked the spine of our copy of Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and flipped through the pages until the Magic: The Gathering card we were using as a bookmark fell from the crease onto the quilt.
“‘Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout Would Not Take the Garbage Out,’” I read. “Oh boy. This is one of my favorites.”
“Why?” my inquisitive 5-year-old said.
“Because,” I said. “It’s fun to read.”
In literature, this is known as “foreshadowing.”
I cleared my throat, adopted the exaggerated, slightly pompous voice I use for reading poetry aloud, and began:
“‘Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout …’”
“Who’s that?” my daughter said.
The recitation stumbled to a halt.
“What is it, Arlie?” I said.
“Who’s that?” she repeated.
“Who’s who?”
“Sarah Cymphonyna Sylvania Stout?”
“A little girl,” I said, trying my hardest to prevent my irritation from showing too much. It was bedtime, after all. Time for winding down.
“OK,” she said, turning her attention to the pink-furred, floppy-eared stuffed dog she insisted join us for bedtime reading. “I want you to keep reading the poem now.”
Deep breath.
“‘Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout would not take the garbage out …’”
“Why?”
Another deep breath.
“What?” I said.
“Why wouldn’t she take the garbage out?” the kid said. Or, rather, she asked her toy as she forced it to do flips in the air above our heads. Its ears fluttered haphazardly, like the wings of some creature just learning to fly.
“Stop that,” I told her as I pulled the toy from the sky and nestled it between the two of us. “We’re reading a poem right now, not playing …”
“Aww,” Arlie whined, drawing the sound out so I knew just how heartbroken she was.
“Do you want to finish the poem?” I said, doing a poor job of hiding my irritation.
“Yes, Daddy.”
“Then settle down.”
“OK.”
After yet another deep breath, I began again:
“‘Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout would not take the garbage out/She’d scour the pots and scrub the pans/Candy the yams and spice the hams …’”
“What’s a yam?” Arlie said.
“A sweet potato,” I said without skipping a beat. “‘… And though her daddy would scream and shout …’”
“Why’s he screaming and shouting at her, Daddy?”
“Because she won’t let him finish a poem … ‘She simply would not take the garbage out …’”
“She still won’t take the garbage out?”
“No … ‘And so, it piled up to the ceilings …’”
“Why not?”
“Because she’s an awful kid … ‘Coffee grounds, potato peelings …’”
“Why’s she an awful kid?”
“Maybe because her parents were also awful kids and now they’re being punished for it … ‘Brown bananas, rotten peas, chunks of sour cottage cheese …’"
“Why?”
“‘… That filled the can and covered the floor, cracked the window and blocked the door …’”
“Why’s it covering the floor?”
“‘… With bacon rinds and chicken bones, drippy ends of ice cream cones …’”
“I want ice cream, Daddy.”
“‘… Prune pits, peach pits, orange peel …’”
“Daddy?”
“‘… Gloppy glumps of cold oat meal …’”
“Daddy?”
“‘… pizza crusts and withered greens …’”
“Daddy?”
“Frickin’ freakin’ soggy beans … WHAT, ARLIE?”
Irritation infected my words as they spilled out, my voice far too loud for bedtime. I gave my kid a stare that could have shrunk her to nonexistence if she had seen it. But Arlie’s attention was completely focused on that stupid floppy-eared dog with its dumb pink shag carpeting fur and its black, soulless eyes and not at all on her poor daddy who was just trying to read to his daughter before bedtime but can’t because she JUST … WON’T … STOP… ASKING … QUESTIONS!
“Daddy?” Arlie said.
After another deep, calming breath, I responded.
“What is it, Arlie?”
“Why’d you stop reading the poem?”