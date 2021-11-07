NEW ALBANY – When Matthew Darling was 3 years old, he had a kidney transplant. As a result, the ability to play contact sports was off the table for him.
So, his parents, Daniel and Kay Darling, introduced him to community theater instead.
"In 2005, I was in 'Alice in Wonderland' with the Tallahatchee River Players, as they were known back then," Darling said. "And I've been doing things ever since."
Darling had three or four plays under his belt with what's now called the New Albany Community Theatre before he got to high school, where he was cast in each year's big production.
"I prefer to do musicals," said Darling, 27. "I love to sing. My parents said I didn't learn to talk – I sang."
It's no surprise that Darling majored in fine arts at Blue Mountain College, with an interdisciplinary degree in visual art, music and theater. He graduated in August 2017.
Two months later, he moved to New York City to study musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, or AMDA.
"It's conservatory training," he said. "All the teachers are either Broadway or television actors. It's an intensive program where you train as a professional actor."
Darling finished the program in 16 months, and came home to New Albany to slow down and rejuvenate. That's when he found out that the choral director position was open at New Albany Middle School.
"The job became available, and I took it, excitedly," he said.
He started work at the middle school in July 2019, but within six months, he realized the school also needed a theater program. Fortunately, the school's principal, Paul Henry, was of a like mind.
"He agreed, and we just took it from there," Darling said. "We started discussing it in January 2020, and then COVID hit. We just pushed through, and theater classes started in the fall of 2020."
Darling has between 100 and 120 students in his three theater classes.
The sixth-graders learn the basics of drama and music, and start with puppet theater. The Theater 1 students, made up mostly of seventh-graders, learn the art of acting and creating characters. And the Theater 2 students, comprising eighth-graders, learn all sides of acting as well as production.
"I'm excited to have their growth in theater start in middle school," Darling said. "They're going to be such mature actors when they get to high school."
First-ever production
Folks in the New Albany community are accustomed to students at the high school putting on a big play or musical production every year.
Now, the middle school will get its moment in the spotlight.
On Nov. 11, 13 and 14, the New Albany Middle School will present its first-ever musical, "Frozen Jr." Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, and all performances will be at the auditorium at the high school. Tickets are $12 and available at namiddleschool.com.
"I knew for sure I wanted to do a musical," Darling said. "I wanted students to learn both sides a musical has to offer – the drama and the music. I love how the music in a musical adds to the story being told."
The Disney musical, Darling said, is a story about the love between siblings and how that love endures all. The production, which involves 43 students, lasts about 90 minutes. Darling is the director, Mary Beth Muncie is the music director, and Alli Hodges is the choreographer.
"I love working with students, and I enjoy seeing when they get a concept, like why a character is doing something in a play," Darling said. "I enjoy teaching them what I have to offer, because they teach me so much every day, too."
Principal Henry snuck into a rehearsal of "Frozen Jr." one day last week.
"I was blown away," he said. "They were just phenomenal. I think people will be surprised by the talent."