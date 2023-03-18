djr-2023-03-18-liv-column-felder-p1

Swamp spider lily is a favorite wetland perennial.

 Felder Rushing

Choosing and growing plants in normal conditions is challenging enough to hobby gardeners and home landscapers. But when the growing conditions themselves are nigh impossible, it can be daunting even to bag o’tricks horticulturists.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you