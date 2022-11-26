This is a check-list for children who worry about their aging parents’ safety and for every senior who wishes to keep living in their beautiful home for as long as possible.
Entrances
• A peephole on exterior doors positioned at a suitable height
• A video doorbell, or security system showing who’s at the door
• Outside light that sensors turn on at dusk and off at dawn
• Well-lit exterior walkways in good repair with no holes, loose bricks or uneven pavement
• A bench, table or small piece of exterior furniture by the entrance door for holding packages while using your house key
• Sturdy entry doormats
• Flat and easy-to-see thresholds
• Entry door that is easy to lock, unlock, open and close, but can’t accidentally lock itself
Kitchen
• Task lighting over sink, stove, and work areas
• Easy-to-grasp cabinet and drawer handles
• Front or near-front controls on stoves or cooktops
• Easy-to-reach fire extinguisher
• Step stool with a grip handle and nonslip steps
• Pull-down or adjustable shelving in upper cabinets
• Roll-out shelves under counters and turntables in corner cabinets
• Lever, touch, or sensor kitchen faucet
• A kitchen surface for working while seated
• Bins for trash and recycling
Bathrooms
• Lever, touch, or sensor style faucets for the sink, bath and shower
• Nonskid mat or nonslip strips in the bath and shower
• Rubber-backed rugs or mats secured with rug tape
• Bath, shower and toilet grab bars
• Comfort-height toilet
• Bidet or toilet-based bidet attachment
• Handheld or adjustable shower head
• Shower seat
Bedrooms
• Lamp by bed
• Bed positioned for easy access to the bathroom
• Closets with adequate lights, adjustable shelves and rods
Whole House
• GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) electrical outlets and switches that are anywhere near water
• Upgraded fuse box if inadequate for current electrical demands
• A water heater set at or below 120 degrees
• Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of home
• Doors at least 32 inches wide (replace a narrow door’s traditional hinges with swing-clear hinges)
• Lever-style door handles throughout
• Touch control lamps and automatic devices to turn lights on or off at set items
• Electrical cords placed so they’re not a tripping hazard
• Elimination of excessive clutter
• Clear, wide pathways around furniture
• Area rugs secured with double-sided tape or nonslip mats
• Automatic night-lights in hallways and bathroom outlets, and near stairs
Stairs
• Handrails on both sides of stairs
• A light fixture that lights up the entire staircases
• Light switches at the bottom and top of stairs
• Basket or tote bag at both top and bottom of stairs
Visit www.aarp.org/homefit for a complete check-list
Age well – live in beauty!
