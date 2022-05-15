Arlie was surprisingly distraught by the news that we had put a lock on our bedroom door.
“You mean I can’t get in?” she said, each word a vibrato of panic.
As usual, she immediately invented a gaggle of scenarios in which she might desperately need access to our bedroom.
“What if I have a nightmare? What if I’m feeling sick? What if I’m scared? What if …”
We cut her off before her list of horrible possibilities grew too unwieldy for her little mind to handle.
“It won’t be locked all the time, Arlie,” Mandy said, motioning to the tiny silver latch I’d attached to the thin pocket door that separates our bedroom from our daughter’s. “It’s just, sometimes, it’d be nice for us to do some stuff on our own.”
“Without me?” Arlie gasped, as if the idea that her parents might occasionally like to change clothes or exercise or perform hedonistic rituals without a kid belting Disney songs directly into their faces was both dumbfounding and terrible in ways only the deeply disturbed could truly comprehend.
“That’s usually how doing stuff on our own works,” I said, helpful as always.
This did not improve her opinion of the situation.
“You mean, you’re going to keep it locked and do stuff without me forever?” she said, packing more and more panic into each successive word.
Our daughter has a shockingly harsh worldview for someone who’s only been around for six years: Everything she perceives as terrible is permanent, and all that she loves is too finite to be enjoyed. In a way, I’m kind of proud of her; such potent cynicism shows great maturity for her age. It took me decades to develop that kind of bleak outlook.
“Did we say that?” Mandy said in that way parents do when the answer is within the question itself.
“No,” Arlie said.
“What we said was, it would be locked sometimes. Mommy and Daddy like to have a little privacy every now and again.”
“Yeah, Arlie,” I said, backing up my wife’s assertion. “Like, remember the other day when we told you to knock before just walking into our room?”
“I did!” she said, offended.
I held up an index finger to illustrate the exact number of times she’d knocked before entering.
“Once,” I said. “You knocked once. You need to knock every time.”
If this seems like a simple enough expectation, believe me, it’s not. Time spent in our home without a child attached to either or both of us is as rare as a two-headed unicorn. And because our house is small, it’s easy for Arlie to locate us.
There are only so many hiding places in our home. Believe me, she’s found them all.
And it’s not like she doesn’t enjoy her own privacy. Recently, she’s begun shutting both doors of what is colloquially known as the “cat room” since that’s where they do their business and, at one point years ago, was the space in which we’d close them in at night just because I was raised in a house where that was the norm. Now, the room holds a tiny TV and some of my old video game consoles, plus some chairs and a small table on which Arlie eats and draws. Whenever she wants some privacy, it’s to here she will retreat, slamming both doors as she passes through them.
We are not granted that same privilege. If Arlie catches wind that Mandy and I have retreated to the back of the house, she will hunt us down, calling out “Mommy?” and “Daddy?” as she wanders from room to room until she either locates us or Mandy cuts to the chase by screaming “What is it, Arlie?” at the top of her lungs.
The lock, in other words, is a long overdue luxury. Not that we’ll ever convince the kid of that.
Arlie sighed deeply and sniffed a couple of times for dramatic effect.
“OK,” she said weakly, and then, “I’ll just go be by myself.”
She turned and slowly walked out of our bedroom and into her own, feet dragging across the floorboards to show just how disheartening she found the entire situation to be.
As soon as she’d crossed the threshold from our bedroom to hers, I pushed the pocket door shut.
“That wasn’t too bad,” I told my wife.
“What did you say, Daddy?” Arlie said, the words barely out of her mouth before our unlocked bedroom door slid open behind me.