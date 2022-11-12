djr-2022-11-12-liv-column-felder-p1

Green anole lizard has no place in my cabin.

 Felder Rushing

This old gardener, trying to cultivate a kindhearted, live-and-let-live nature, isn’t as benevolent as nature might prefer. Need a universal “not welcome” sign that ants, flies, spiders, roaches, lizards, earthworms, slugs, and the occasional pencil-size nonvenomous Dekay’s snake can read.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

