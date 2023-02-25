djr-2023-02-25-liv-column-felder-p1

A midwinter bouquet from the garden is a great way to bring the outdoors indoors.

 Felder Rushing

I got down on my gardening knees last week, albeit cautiously with an eye on our fickle weather. It was a perfect midwinter day for planting, so the day got seized. Carpe diem and all that.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

