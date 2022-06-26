Engineered stone quartz countertops with brandnames like Caesarstone, Silestone, Corian Quartz, Cambria Quartz, LG Viatera and HanStone are very popular low-maintenance kitchen countertop materials. They let you make a total mess in the kitchen while cooking and never have to worry about stains becoming permanent.
Unlike natural stone, quartz tops are incredibly durable; they don’t require routine sealing because their nonporous surface naturally resists stains, mold, mildew and bacteria. While quartz is an extremely durable material, it does have its limits. It is scratch resistant, but is not scratch proof, and it may scorch or crack if anything hotter than 400 degrees is placed on it.
While cleaning, limit your quartz kitchen countertop’s contact with corrosive materials and your countertops will look brand new for years.
Never clean them with an abrasive or aggressive product like Comet or Ajax, or oven cleaners, bleach, nail polish removers, or other harsh chemicals, as they will dull the quartz surface.
Never clean with products that are chemically too acidic or too basic. The acids in vinegar can dull the surface, and the alkaline in both ammonia and bleach can cause discoloration.
Clean your counters daily with dishwashing soap, water, and a soft rag to avoid a buildup of grime. Dish soap will cut through most grease, but if your counter still has a slick look after a soap and water cleansing, then use a spray glass cleaner with a degreasing agent to really get it clean, but read the label first to make sure it’s safe for quartz.
Never let spills stick around. The longer a spill stays on quartz, the more time it has to dry, making it harder to remove. Use warm water with a little dishwashing soap on a soft cloth to wipe off a recently spilled liquid.
To remove hardened, tough stains wipe the counter with a glass or surface cleaner, using a cloth or nonabrasive sponge and a little elbow grease. Hardened stains may take a minute or two to loosen. To remove a really stubborn spot, generously spritz it with a glass cleaner, let it sit for 10 minutes and then wipe clean with a sponge.
Only use sponges that are soft and have no built-in scouring pad. Never use an abrasive sponge to clean your quartz as the sponge’s rough pad will wear down your quartz’s brilliant shine over time.
Always use cutting boards, kitchen mats and trivets to protect the surface, to minimize stains, and to control food messes and protect your countertops from scratches, corrosion and heat damage.
A quick, daily wipe-down will extend the lifespan of your quartz countertops. If food particles never have a chance to build up, you’ll never have to scrub at them later.
Engineered stone quartz is a shiny, glossy rock solid core material that is nothing like your mother’s old Formica laminate countertops. Ditch your abrasive cleaning products and only use gentle sponges, soap and water or a glass-cleaner with degreaser and your quartz’s beautiful new shine will last a lifetime.
Live well—live in beauty!