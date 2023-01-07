Burning off lawns in the early spring was and still is a tradition for some homeowners. These homeowners say that the burning process is a way to de-thatch and get rid of spring weeds. It is also believed to be a good method of ridding the lawn of unwanted insects and diseases. They say that the grass appears much greener after the process. But what is the real effect on controlling insects and removing thatch? Is the grass really greener?
Home lawn fires are usually not as intense as those that occur during wildfires and some forest prescribed burns. Some leaf layer is removed, but deep thatch is not affected. A better course would be to rent a de-thatcher or hire a professional lawn company.
Insects are actually not killed by most home fires. The pupae live below the surface where the fire does not reach.
Grasses may appear greener and may appear earlier, but the green look is probably due to the black ash contrast. Tracking ash into the home may be a problem.
Whether to burn or not is up to the homeowner. Taking a chance that the fire may get out of control has to be considered.
Prescribed burns for forests and pastures are an entirely different matter and have long been used to help Mississippi landowners. These burns must be carefully planned with wide margins and numerous participants to monitor. Care is taken not to burn on a day with windy conditions.
Nutrients in a prescribed burn are usually more available after the fire. Without the fire, a slow gradual release of organic matter occurs. Phosphorous, magnesium, potassium and calcium increase. Although nitrogen is consumed, the ash left leaches into the soil and the resulting ammonia gives a ready quick source of nitrogen.
Erosion is often a problem after an intense forest wildfire. Prescribed burns take into account the topography, especially the slope and type of soil. Erosion does not usually occur when the burn is handled correctly.
Obviously deciding whether to burn or not to burn must be carefully weighed. Consulting MSU Extension agents or the USDA Forestry Service should be the first step in planning.
MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.