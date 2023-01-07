Burning off lawns in the early spring was and still is a tradition for some homeowners. These homeowners say that the burning process is a way to de-thatch and get rid of spring weeds. It is also believed to be a good method of ridding the lawn of unwanted insects and diseases. They say that the grass appears much greener after the process. But what is the real effect on controlling insects and removing thatch? Is the grass really greener?

MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

