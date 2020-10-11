TUPELO • For 20 years, Tom Evans hosted mint julep-sipping and seersucker-clad crowds every May for his Derby Day parties to benefit the Regional Rehabilitation Center.
Even though Evans died Aug. 5 at the age of 72, his legacy remains, and his collection of antiques will continue to benefit the Regional Rehab Center. Stevens Auction Company of Aberdeen is conducting his estate auction Oct. 17-18, with open houses today from 1 to 5 p.m. and Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Much of the auction’s proceeds will benefit the center.
“Tom was always aware of the inevitable, that death was coming,” said auction company owner Dwight Stevens. “I mentioned to him one day what a mess it was going to be with his estate, and I told him I wasn’t going to do it. He laughed at me and said, ‘Oh yes, you will.’ He had in his will for me to do it. He had all these things he had left to different ones, and then he had in there he left the crown jewel prize to me.”
Stevens and Evans were friends for 50 years, tracing back to when they met at Ole Miss when Stevens transferred in as a junior and Evans was in his first year of pharmacy school.
“He’s always been a close friend,” Stevens said. “After he had his accident falling off a ladder and crushing his ankle, he couldn’t stand up all day as a pharmacist. He was just looking for something else to do, and he loved antiques.”
Evans went on to help Stevens with auctions for seven or eight years before he was unable to due to health problems.
“He had his own customers that he called about things,” Stevens said. “It was just his organization was really beneficial to my company.”
While working for Stevens Auction Company, Evans could never resist the opportunity to purchase beautiful antiques.
“I’d ask him, ‘Where are you going to put this in this house?’ He’d always say, ‘We’ll find a place,’” Stevens said. “His house has thousands of items, pretty good items, some he couldn’t even display. He kept them in boxes, in his attic, in his garage, under beds.”
In their adult years, the two men traveled together throughout the world and everywhere they went, Evans displayed his personality, both through being sociable and by never suppressing his Southern background, Stevens said.
“We were walking in New York right down from Times Square, and the phone rang,” Stevens said. “We were among all these people and Tom said, ‘Why, there ain’t nothin’ to cannin’ tomaters. All you gotta do is boil those jars,’ and he proceeded to tell about canning tomatoes. I just walked off.”
Antiques galore
Evans’ estate includes an assortment of antique furniture, 15 sets of fine china, hundreds of pieces of crystal stemware, 12 large sets of sterling silver flatware, artwork, Persian rugs, five store safes from older businesses in Tupelo, cut glass, Faberge crystal, pharmacy bottles and Tupelo memorabilia. Evans had the world’s largest collection of Fostoria – 700 pieces or better, Stevens said, including plates, serving pieces, punch bowls and cake stands.
“Anytime in the 41 years I’ve been doing this, anytime the proceeds go to charity, it always nets a lot more,” Stevens said. “So far, it’s caused more interest – thousands of emails and questions.”
Estate items will be cataloged and auctioned in numerical order, and Stevens anticipates 60 items to be sold every hour.
“The city has allowed us to shut down the street by Tom’s house, so it will be treated like Derby Day. We’ll put up our tents in the vacant lot next door, and it’ll be set up just like Derby Day. We’ll have the whole big area to conduct the auction,” Stevens said.
Evans’ annual Derby Day parties included live music, silent auctions, an assortment of food and mint juleps.
“They watched the race. People came from everywhere – they wouldn’t miss it,” Stevens said. “Tom would have everyone dress up like they did at the Kentucky Derby with their hats. It was a big involvement, but they raised up in the thousands every year. Through the years, they raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. This benefited the people that went to Regional Rehab that couldn’t afford it. It was an extremely good cause.”
Stevens said Evans was drawn to adopting the Regional Rehab Center as his favorite charity after being asked to help one time.
“After he went and saw and met all the kids and all those people coming there, he got to know every one of them,” Stevens said.
The nonprofit Regional Rehab Center serves North Mississippi by offering services such as occupational, speech and outpatient physical therapy; dyslexia treatment; early childhood intervention; and audiology services at no charge to clients or their insurance companies.
Stevens said Evans’ generosity and desire to give back didn’t stop with Regional Rehab.
“He always lent himself to anything that had to do with charity,” he said. “He was a host at my house when I opened for Pilgrimage. As a matter of fact, there was one time he hosted by himself because I scheduled an auction without knowing. Anything he was asked, any charity or fundraiser, he would always offer his time and services.”
With his existing knowledge of Stevens’ home, the Adams-French House, Evans was a natural at greeting 300-plus guests the year he hosted during the Aberdeen Pilgrimage.
“He had such a way with people in Tupelo, Aberdeen and other surrounding towns,” Stevens said. “He was willing to do most anything. He always said if you didn’t have somebody who didn’t have a loud mouth and could get in there and talk things up, you couldn’t ever get anything off the ground. He was the type of person when he walked into a room, he took charge. Everybody knew him and everybody knew he was there for good, so they would listen.”