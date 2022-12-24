Nothing quite matches the energy and excitement one experiences as a kid during the Christmas Eves of his or her youth. My family always ate a formal dinner the night before and my memories of those meals are so overwhelmingly positive. The food was great, sure. But my remembrances are partially slanted on the positive side of the scale because of the anticipation that hung thick in the air over what was to happen the next morning. It’s the one day in life when you wake up to magically delivered toys.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Cinnamon Rolls at robertstjohn.com.

