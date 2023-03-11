I held my breath and slowly … slowly … very slowly … opened the kitchen cabinet.
My teeth clenched as the metal hinges creaked out a dire warning. I closed my eyes and prepared to be buried beneath a mass of plastic.
“It’s OK, Lord,” I whispered. “I’m ready.”
I was both surprised and, I can admit now, extremely relieved when the avalanche didn’t come. Instead, the trove of plastic food containers we’d inadvertently collected over the years — prepackaged deli meat containers recycled for personal use; storage for gifted foodstuffs from friends and neighbors; random size-specific containers we’d actually purchased — quivered slightly but otherwise remained almost firmly in place. I assume each individual piece acted as a keystone holding the entire structure in place.
Which, of course, put me in a somewhat precarious predicament. After all, I wasn’t risking my life by remaining hunched before the haphazard wall of plastic bowls, boxes and mismatched lids just to test my mettle. The leftovers sitting on the counter above my head needed storing, lest I leave them to fester and rot and possibly become sentient.
Although Mandy and I had occasionally had the foresight to stack some of the similarly sized containers, most had been casually tossed into the cabinet once their contents had been emptied and their surfaces washed and dried, the only thing preventing the structure’s immediate disintegration being the speed with which we slammed the cabinet door shut.
Which meant, in order to preserve the sparse scraps of food we didn’t eat — hardly enough to keep, but far too much to toss away — I had to undergo the perilous task of extracting a single plastic container from the wall while disturbing none of the others.
“I’ve really got to clean this thing out at some point,” I told myself, same as I did every time I opened that cabinet. Although I believe in few things as much as I do life’s ever-changing nature — in how our situations and perspectives and bodies are constantly shifting into new forms — there are some constant truths in this world. One of those constant truths is that I will repeat this ritual until the end of days.
Nervously tonguing the metal retaining wire running along the backside of my bottom teeth, I considered which container would both fit my needs and also not lead to my suffocation beneath a mountain of knock-off Tupperware. After a few moments, I decided upon a clear container that began its life carrying a 16-ounce supply of Great Value Seasoned Chicken Breast Lunchmeat, deeming both its size acceptable for my purposes and the likelihood of locating a lid that would fit it pretty good.
With the precision of a clockmaker, I took hold of my chosen piece.
“Lord, I lied earlier,” I whispered, gently pulling the container from its place. “I’m not ready at all.”
The wall trembled as one of hundreds of crucial pieces came loose. I sucked air and continued to pull.
Suddenly, the structure shook, and I knew that would be the end of me. With a swift, panicked motion, I tugged the piece free from the others. As predicted, they tumbled. But dumb luck was on my side, and as they fell, they did so in such a way as to wedge against each other, filling in the hole left by the piece I’d removed and stabilizing the wall again.
A rush of relief washed over me as I fell back on my rear, the container in hand.
Now, I just needed a lid. That was easy enough. We kept a stack of those tucked against the side of the cabinet wall, mostly independent from the main structure. I slipped a pair of fingers inside the cabinet and removed one of the rectangular lids that fit my container.
With little warning other than the groan of plastic grinding plastic, the wall lurched forward. I planted my feet against the sides of the cabinet and pushed, sliding far enough back across the kitchen to avoid the mass of hundreds — maybe thousands — of containers that spilled out. The house shook violently from the force, but settled once the avalanche of containers had done the same.
I breathed deep and relaxed. I’d made a mess, but I was both alive and still gripping the container and its lid.
“I’ve really got to clean that thing out at some point,” I said again, then began casually tossing the plastic containers back into the cabinet.
Once the cabinet was full and the door, bulging on its hinges, was shut, I filled the plastic container I’d extracted with our leftovers and placed the lid on top.
But as I attempted to snap the lid into place, I found it wouldn’t close. Snapping one side down would open the other, and vice versa.
Dread, pure and all-encompassing, fell upon me like a mountain of poorly stored Tupperware.
“Oh no,” I whispered, my voice quivering. “It’s the wrong lid.”
