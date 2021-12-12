BELDEN – Tupelo attorney Denvil Crowe loves everything about Christmas – the music, the lights – but especially the reason for the season.
"I'm a Christian, and to me this is the most important holiday we celebrate," said Crowe, 61. "It's the beginning of Christianity."
One way Crowe celebrates Christmas is to put on a lavish display of lights in his yard in celebration of Christ's birth.
He started the tradition about 18 years ago, first at his home in Tupelo, and then for the last 15 years at the home in Belden he shares with his wife, Janna. The Crowes have two daughters, Camie Martin and Caitlin Otis, and one son, Dee.
"I started with three trees with LED lights on them – red, white and green," Crowe said. "Those were the centerpiece. I got a program on my computer that coordinated the lights."
Over the years, the display has grown. The three LED trees are now in a corner of the front yard, and two mega trees flank the house.
"At one time, there were 128 electrical outlets controlled by the computer," Crowe said. "As technology has advanced, we have RGB lights – red green blue. Each individual light can be red, green or blue or any of 2 million different colors for each individual bulb."
Now, the majority of the display is whole lines of lights Crowe manipulates through a single control set.
"Over time, I've replaced lights that were simple plug-ins with more advanced lights," he said. "It's allowed us to do more complex things with the show."
The lights on the mega trees, each more than 20 feet tall, create an effect that looks like lights are swirling around the trees.
"There are not as many lights as you think because we can control each bulb," Crowe said "It's not like there are 100,000 lights because you don't need that many bulbs anymore. The mega trees only have about 1,200 bulbs on each of them."
In addition to the three original LED trees and the two mega trees, Crowe also has arches with rope lights across the front of the yard, bows and swags across the front of the house and wreaths on the windows whose lights can all be controlled separately.
"This year I wanted to add some stuff to the display, but my supplier in California – his stuff is sitting on a dock somewhere in San Francisco and he can't get to it," he said. "The shipping crisis in California is even affecting us."
Christmas music, too
Crowe starts putting the display together just before Halloween. He works mostly on the weekends to get everything ready – sometimes he has kids help him – and he doesn't get on the roof anymore.
"If I had to do it all by myself, it would probably take me 60 to 80 hours," he said. "I shoot for the Sunday after Thanksgiving to turn everything on."
The display, located at 4684 Sunningdale Drive, is lit from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. Crowe will turn it off for the season on Jan. 2.
"I've intentionally not advertised this because I don't want to upset my neighbors, who have just been wonderful," he said. "If it becomes a nuisance, I won't do it. We just ask people to please be courteous and not block anyone's driveway."
Crowe wanted to have Christmas music to accompany the lights, but he didn't want big speakers blaring the same holiday tunes over and over, so he he got a short-range FM transmitter. Folks can tune their radios to 98.7 and listen to the music in the privacy of their cars.
"I have 20 or so Christmas songs," he said. "Some are fun. We have some Mannheim Steamroller, music from 'Frozen,' music from Charlie Brown. And, of course, we have the classics."
Crowe said he's been amazed by the number of people who show up each year to view the display, some staying for two or three songs, while others may linger more than an hour if traffic isn't heavy.
"People come to me now and tell me it's a tradition in their family to come by my house at Christmas," Crowe said. "Even in January and February, people will come up to me and say, 'You gonna do the lights this year?' It's amazing how many people's lives it's affected."