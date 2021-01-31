TUPELO • Lola McKinney insists she is retiring. Just not right now.
McKinney announced in December her intentions to shut down her North Gloster clothing store. McKinney’s Unique Fashions shares the same building with the family-run barber and beauty shops.
But in late January, she was still in her shop assisting customers and fielding phone calls.
“I’m marking down a lot of things, but I’m through with it as soon as I can get these things out,” McKinney said. “I’m going to do it through February and then I’m letting go.”
While she scales back the clothing store operation, McKinney will remain the owner and manager of the building she and her late husband, Toy, opened in 1986.
“We opened the barber shop a year before the clothing store,” said McKinney, a Union County native who married Toy in 1981. “For years he was the barber. We moved in here and divided it up. We had a fire about 18, 20 years ago, but we came back.”
When her husband’s health began to fail, she took on the responsibility of managing the building. In addition to being a retail merchant, Lola also had to do maintenance and other tasks.
After Toy passed away in 2014, his partner in life and in business was committed to carry on the family shops.
“I had to make sure the barbers had what they needed,” McKinney said. “Whatever broke down in this building, I had to climb the ladder and do the lights or I had to fix the faucets or whatever. I did it for years after my husband got sick. But after he passed, I thought, ‘Whew, have I got to do all of this?’”
“I was prepared,” she added. “When he was sick, I would go from the hospital to back here, back and forth. It ran me down, but I would do it all over again. He was a good man. We did a lot together.”
McKinney in recent years oversaw the remodeling of the building. She also continued the family tradition of giving back to the community by creating a scholarship fund in memory of her late husband for high school and barber/cosmetology school students.
McKinney already has been given her retirement sendoff. Her daughters, LaToya and Tarsha, surprised her with a drive-by retirement parade Dec. 27.
After 35 years in retail, McKinney believes it’s time to do other things. She has a couple of projects in mind but has had to put them on hold due to the ongoing pandemic.
“People have asked me if I’m going to sit down and not do anything,” she said. “I’m a worker. I will be doing some odds-and-ends jobs. I love senior citizens. We have a lot of senior citizens at our church. I still want to do things for them. I don’t mind working and I don’t mind helping people.”
Even though she will not operate a clothing store, she still has the building to maintain.
“If anything goes wrong, I’ll have to call maintenance or do it myself,” she said.
As McKinney winds down her time with the clothing store, she expresses her appreciation to those who made it possible – her customers.
“We’ve been here a long time and have seen a lot of changes,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of great people – Black, white, Mexican. I’ve had quite a few people of different nationalities shop here. It’s been a wonderful ride. It’s had its days, but there were many more better days than worst days.”