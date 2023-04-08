TUPELO – When Barry Cox retired from BancorpSouth 10 years ago, he knew he wasn't going to just sit around the house.
"You've got to have a plan when you retire," he said. "I knew I wanted to make my woodworking a business after I retired."
Cox, who grew up in Prentiss County, got his introduction to woodworking when he was in the ninth grade.
"I still have the first project I ever made," he said. "I guess I was 14 or 15. It was a little red shoe shine box. I made a 90 on it – it was a little bit off, but a lot better than what most of the other kids made."
In the mid-1970s, Cox got a table saw and some sanders and started piddling with wood again, and by the 1990s, he was selling small pieces of handmade furniture at the Tupelo Flea Market.
"Then the grandkids came along and I quit doing it," he said. "By the time I picked it back up in 2010, furniture wasn't selling at the flea market anymore. Nobody wanted end tables, magazine racks and small shelves."
So, he changed tack. He and his wife, Jane, started making wooden cutting boards, cheese boards and trays using Mississippi hardwoods.
By 2014, they had their wares in two gift shops in Mississippi, and they started selling their pieces at the annual Celebration Village gift market in Tupelo.
"We did OK that first year at Celebration Village, and we learned a lot," he said. "Our business doubled the next year, and the next year it doubled again."
2022 was the last year for the Coxes to show at Celebration Village because they now have their hands full with their wholesale business, Barry's Fine Woodworking & Crafts.
The Coxes sell their wooded pieces at a dozen shops in Mississippi: Reed's Gift Shop in Tupelo; Culin-Arts in West Point; Southern Magnolia Home in Corinth; S&J Custom Framing & Gifts in Oxford; Millie Grey in Pontotoc; Whittington in Starkville; The Purple Elephant in Columbus; Ultimate Gifts in Southaven; Mimi's on Main in Senatobia; Mississippi Gift Company in Greenwood; Williams Brothers in Philadelphia; and Accents Fine Home Interiors & Gifts in Hattiesburg.
Joint effort
The Coxes almost exclusively use Mississippi hardwoods to make their cheese boards, charcuterie boards, trays, bread and butter boards, pizza boards, risers and lazy Susans.
They get all their wood – maple, walnut, cherry, red and white oak, rainbow poplar and cedar – from Marietta Dry Kiln in Fulton. The only non-Mississippi wood is purple heart, which comes from trees in Central and South America.
"The purple heart is expensive, so we usually only use it in small strips," Jane Cox said.
Barry Cox is the one who crafts the different culinary boards in a laborious process that involves cutting the wood into strips; planing the pieces to make them even; sanding them dozens of times to make them smooth; gluing them together; shaping the pieces; spraying water on them so imperfections rise to the top; and sanding them one last time to remove any imperfections.
Jane Cox then finishes the process. She wipes the pieces free of dust, then attaches little felt feet to the bottom. Using a rag, she conditions each culinary board with a mixture of beeswax and mineral oil, which has to dry for a day or two. After a final wipe-down, each piece gets its own tag explaining the wood used and how to care for it, and then is finished with a piece of jute with a condiment spreader attached.
"This is a good thing we can do together," Jane Cox said. "He does his part and I do my part, and a lot of times we collaborate."
The couple figures they each work about 25 hours a week on their pieces, and they keep a large stock of inventory at their home to take to the different gift shops.
"The clientele at these shops seems to appreciate things that are handmade, especially if they're made in Mississippi," Barry Cox said. "No two pieces are the same. People will say, 'Oh, you've created such a nice board,' and I say, 'I don't create anything. God does that. I just find it.'"
