TUPELO – In June 2021, Michael Ruff Thomas was diagnosed with metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that originated in his eye and eventually spread to his liver. On May 14, 2022, he died at home at the age of 73.
Today, his family will celebrate their first Father's Day without him.
"None of us has any regrets," said Daintry, his wife of 43 years. "Everybody did everything they could for him."
The Thomases have three children and six grandchildren. Ruff Thomas and his wife, Angelia, are parents to Anne Bailey and Emerson; Field Thomas and his wife, Amy, have one child, Cam; and Natalie Ellis and her husband, Bryan, have three kids, Gia, Chris and Bryan.
Earlier this week, on the one-month anniversary of their father's death, the three Thomas children gathered for lunch with their mom to recall stories and lessons learned and to honor the man they all called Mike.
"We went to him for everything – every big decision," said Natalie, 37. "He always had great discernment and led us in the right direction."
"He also saw all aspects of whatever the situation was," said Ruff, 41. "A lot of times, he'd bring up things we might not have considered."
There were few things Mike loved more than family, spending time at Pickwick Lake, and hunting at his duck camp near Grenada. In the last year of his life, he got to enjoy all three.
"One of the main things, when the doctors told him how long he had to live – the long term was not good," said Field, 38. "His goal was one more normal duck season. And he got that."
When the Thomas kids were growing up, the family had a small cabin at Pickwick.
"But there were only five of us then," Daintry said. "When we grew to 14, we had to build something larger because we wanted a place where everybody could gather. We went there every chance we got."
Family photos over the years show Mike at the wheel in his boat at Pickwick, with each grandchild, at one time or another, in his lap, helping to steer.
"After the grandkids were born, we saw a softer side of him," Ruff said.
"He let the grandkids do whatever the hell they wanted to," Field said. "It was all about enjoying them. He got all the good parts. That's what grandparents do."
"When I was little, I took dance lessons for years," Natalie said. "Mike maybe darkened the door of the dance studio once or twice in all that time. When the grandkids started to take dance, he'd just be-bop in there every week."
Daintry said when her kids were growing up, he was always fair with them.
"Even when he was not happy with you, he was still fair," she said.
"He always made the punishment fit the crime," Natalie said.
Well, sort of.
"One time, Natty said I'd done something, and it was probably the only time I hadn't," Field said. "We were standing on the stairs – she had her back to the stairs facing me – and she said, 'I'm going to tell Mike what you did.' And I said, 'But I didn't do anything.' And she said, 'It won't matter, because Mike will believe me.' And he was standing right behind her and had heard everything. I was so happy. But she still didn't get into trouble."
Ruff said his dad had a distinctive whistle he'd use to call the family.
"When you heard it, you stopped what you were doing and came to him," Ruff said. "Our friends knew that whistle, too."
"We were at the art gallery at a wedding reception, and after 15 minutes, Mike was ready to go," Daintry said. "He did that whistle at the wedding reception, and Natty and her friend, Kory, heard it and came over, and we left."
Field said he noticed that as his dad aged, he gained more patience.
"I've always had a really bad temper, and I think when he was younger, he had a temper, too," Field said. "As Mike got older, he let things go easier. And then something would happen, like you ran out of ketchup, and the flood gates would open, and it wasn't even about the ketchup. It was about six months' worth of stuff."
Ruff said his father loved animals – dogs in particular – and passed that love on to his children.
"Between labs and dachshunds, we had some great dogs," Ruff said. "When our first dachshund died – she was 10 – Mike called me to tell me, and he was so upset he couldn't even form the words."
Mike spent most of his career working in the development of promotional furniture. He and his business partner and best friend, Jim Wiygul, established Independent Furniture Supply in 1979, and as a team, they grew the business into one of the largest foam companies in the country.
But even after long days at the office, Mike still made time for his kids.
"In the evenings, after I'm done working and go to the gym, I get home and my 3-year-old is all over me, ready to go," Field said. "I think about when I was little. In the summer, Mike would get home from work and I'd be standing in the yard, waiting with a baseball. He never said, 'I'm tired' or 'I'm not doing that tonight.' When you're a little kid, you don't know what he's been doing all day – that he's been at work to earn a living for his family."
The life lessons are probably what the Thomas kids treasure the most.
"He taught us the value of being humble and treating everybody equally," Ruff said, "whether you were sweeping the floors or the president of a bank."
"He taught us the value of knowing everybody's name," Natalie said. "He fostered a sense of community in us, especially in our church."
A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, Mike was a ruling elder and sang baritone in the chancel for several decades.
"When Mike retired, I was really surprised by how much time my parents spent together," Field said. "I mean, they spent a ton of time together. It was a good example for us to see – a good example of marriage."
When Mike received his diagnosis, he was determined to enjoy the time he had left.
"He acted completely normal until the week before Easter, a normal, healthy man, even though he was in way more pain than he let on," Field said. "I saw him five days later and he looked so different. We knew when he was diagnosed how this was going to go."
"He was optimistically realistic," Natalie said. "He lived his life like he normally would, doing everyday things, and not apologizing for it."
"After his diagnosis, he started taking naps in the afternoons," Daintry said. "And the dogs loved it. They'd all three pile up in the bed with him."
But it was in his dying that Mike's family saw the real character of the man.
"We were in Nashville to see the doctor, at Vanderbilt, and you could tell the doctor was nervous because he was fixing to give Mike the bad news," Ruff said. "Before the doctor left, Mike got out of bed and shook the doctor's hand. Basically, Mike was comforting him. That's when we saw his true personality and character."