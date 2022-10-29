Tupelo is a pretty weird place when you think about it.
I mean, we had the whole Everett Dutschke ricin thing; a monkey named Oliver kept escaping from the Buffalo Park; and some idiot once shot a circus elephant.
As for ongoing weirdness, witness the Highway 45/McCullough Boulevard interchange, which looks like it was inspired by a 4-year-old’s doodling. Or a 4-year-old’s attempt to tie a shoe. Or a glob of spaghetti a 4-year-old threw on the floor.
The railroad tracks that cut diagonally across the Crosstown intersection are more than weird – they’re devious. Every time I have to go that way and I hear a train whistle in the distance, it becomes a race. There are few better feelings in life than sailing over the tracks just as those lights and bells start up.
But, when the train beats me, I can hear the devil laughing. And then he laughs some more when the train decides to back up and block the busiest intersection in town for 20 minutes. That’s enough time to walk over to Burger King.
Our airport is home to several old, large planes – 747s, 757s, etc. – that are recycled and/or stripped for parts by a private company. It’s a junkyard, in essence, but at least they planted some trees by the fence so that all those old planes won’t be an eyesore in, say, 40 years. As for now, it’s akin to me trying to cover my naked body (also an eyesore) with a few parsley sprigs.
Despite a wealth of far superior options surrounding them on North Gloster, our Applebee’s and O’Charley’s restaurants have managed to stay in business. Also, we have a Chick-fil-A in the mall and a freestanding one literally across the street, but no others. I’ve been saying for years that we need a freestanding Jesus chicken place on the south side of town, near the hospital.
At this point you might be thinking that I hate living here. I actually love it here and have no great desire to move. It’s like I tell people all the time: If I’m picking on you, that means I love you.
And weird is not necessarily bad. I mean, how many towns our size are regularly visited by people from overseas? Half of this town is a shrine to Elvis. Go downtown, throw a rock in any direction, and you’ll hit something (or someone) Elvis-related.
How many towns our size have a basement bar owned by an Australian, whose food menu is one of the best in the state? If you haven’t been to DownUnder, you haven’t a clue what you’re missing. Word of warning, though: If you walk in and yell “G’day, mate!” and then try to order a Foster’s, you will be banned for life.
Because there is weird, and then there is tacky.
