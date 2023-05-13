TUPELO – After Lucia Randle's mother died in 2017, Randle and her siblings were overwhelmed with decisions that had to be made about her possessions.
What to keep? What to throw out? What to give away? What to sell?
"We all had our own homes established," Randle said. "The last thing we needed was to bring more stuff into limited space. And when you go through the death of a parent, especially one who'd been sick for a while, you're so exhausted you just want it to be over, the grief to be over, that chapter of your life to be over. You want it gone."
Randle's mom, Billizean Haynes, had instilled a love of old things – family heirlooms, antiques, pieces with history – into her children, and they all took some sentimental items from the home. But no one needed Haynes' formal china, a Haviland pattern called Apple Blossom.
"We all had our own china patterns," said Randle, director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. "We decided to let Mother's china go to an estate sale. I have loved china all of my life, but I didn't need another dish in my house."
Not long after the estate sale, Randle began to regret the decision.
"When you love someone and lose them, the things they cherished and the things they touched become very special to you," she said. "This china had a story. It was passed down from my grandmother. Mother kept it in a china cabinet in the dining room. She would pull it out for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter. We had to hand wash it. You washed it before you used it, then washed it after. I remember my mother and my sisters and I would be in the kitchen washing the china, drying the china, putting it back up. Anything that has memories attached to it becomes precious to you."
Randle spent the next few years looking on ebay, etsy, social media and in antiques shops for the Haviland pattern.
"There might be three plates or a cup and saucer," she said. "If I did find a whole set, it was cost-prohibitive for me."
And then in early December 2022, late on a Sunday afternoon, Randle was scrolling through Facebook and found photos from Porch Swing Pickings, an antiques store in Fulton. One of the booths had eight place settings of Apple Blossom china for sale – and for a very reasonable price.
"I got on Facebook Messenger and messaged them," Randle said. "I asked if that was Haviland Apple Blossom and if the price was correct, and they said yes. I told them I wanted to purchase the china and I'd be in the next day to get it. I said, 'I'm so excited. This was my mother's pattern and we sold it at an estate sale after she passed away. I've been wanting to start my own collection.'"
Later that night, the vendor at the antiques shop who had the china messaged Randle.
"She said, 'Lucia, this is your mother's china. I bought it at her estate sale,'" Randle said. "Well, I just about lost it. All those emotions welled up. I couldn't believe it. What are the odds that six years later, I'd have the opportunity to have my mother's china – my family's china – back?"
Randle hasn't been able to use the china yet. Two days before Christmas, her home in Fulton flooded, so formal dinner plans were nixed. She was invited to a relative's home for Easter, and she'll spend Mother's Day at the jazz brunch at the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival. But she knows that when she's ready to set the table with her mother's china, she'll be overcome with memories.
"I've never considered myself to be a material person, but I am a sentimental person," Randle said. "It gives me joy to go through a box and find mementos of somewhere I went, or cards or photos. They're great reminders of our family life and things that were important to us. It's the memories attached to a physical thing that makes it special. The storied things are the best things."
