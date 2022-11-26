TUPELO – For years, Chris Grimes has decked out his North Green Street home for Christmas and invited friends and strangers alike to see it during an annual open house.
This year, the decorations are the same, but the house is different. The home Grimes will be showing off next week is the J. David Baker home, which he has lovingly restored. It's located at 333 N. Green in downtown Tupelo, directly across the street from Grimes' old home.
"At my old house, I knew where everything was going to go, which tree and ornaments went in which room," Grimes said. "Here, I moved things around constantly. One tree moved four times. In this house, I'm the closest to putting out all the Christmas I have."
Folks will be able to see the Baker house in all its glory on Friday, Dec. 2, during an open house that begins at 5 p.m., just before the Tupelo Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Grimes will provide light refreshments.
"There is no admission cost, buy I've always used this as a gift drive for Diversicare," said Grimes, who is the nursing home's human resources director. "Before the pandemic, lots of small groups would adopt residents, but people aren't doing that anymore."
Grimes asks that tour-goers donate items like individually wrapped candies, especially soft peppermints; puzzle books; coloring books; costume jewelry; socks; lotions and shampoos; plain black or white T-shirts; six-packs of soft drinks; all-purpose greeting cards; individually wrapped snack cakes; and knick-knacks with which residents can decorate their rooms.
"You're free to bring gift bags for the items to go in," he said. "We ask that you don't wrap items, because sometimes residents have a hard time with that."
Baker home
J. David Baker, a longtime Tupeloan who lived in the home most of his life, was known for his lavish parties and the 1973 green convertible Cadillac he drove all over town. Baker died Feb. 10, 2016, at the age of 93. He left the home to Grimes, who had become his primary caretaker.
The Baker home, built in 1870, was originally a three-story Victorian-style home, but after the tornado of 1936, it was built back as a two-story home in the Neo-Classical style. The home and gardens had largely fallen into disrepair when Baker was ill, but after he died, Grimes started the restoration process.
"We've been working on this house almost seven years," Grimes said. "The master bedroom downstairs is still unfinished, but the rest of the house is done."
The past couple of years, Grimes has strung garland on the fence in front of the home and put a Christmas tree on the front porch, but that was the extent of the home's holiday trimmings. This year, the whole downstairs is covered in Christmas from floor to ceiling.
"Mr. Baker's decorations were minimalist," Grimes said. "He had a tree with gold ornaments, which was very pretty, but very different from what I do."
Grimes' style is to put multiple trees in every room of the house.
The library has a travel tree, adorned with ornaments collected from vacations and trips; a Mississippi State tree, with maroon and white trappings and ornaments; a Disney character/cartoon ornament tree festooned with a tiara on top; and a Christmas village covering multiple shelves of a built-in cabinet.
The foyer has a pencil tree with White House ornaments and two rotating trees with vintage ornaments. The staircase landing holds the Baker tree, which is decorated with all kinds of things that remind Grimes of Baker – his passports, a soup bowl he liked to eat out of, a pair of orange tennis shoes.
The breakfast room has the colorful Mardi Gras tree, which is covered in gold, green and purple ornaments, masks, whimsical ornaments and lots and lots of beads.
"I just stand across the room and throw the beads at the tree," Grimes said. "Wherever they land, that's where they stay."
The dining room has two 9-foot trees and one 12-foot tree, and all are covered in Waterford and Swarovsky crystals, and Radko ornaments. The music room has a Victorian tree with burgundy velvet ribbon, angels and Thomas Kincaid-painted bells; and six unadorned aluminum trees.
The guest bedroom has two trees covered with vintage pastel ornaments – and a ghost.
"One of the trees in the house seems to plug itself up and turn itself on," Grimes said. "It normally wouldn't bother me, except that it's the one where Mr. Baker's bed was."
Grimes inherited all of Baker's scrapbooks and photo albums, complete with pictures from his famous galas.
"He would host a huge Christmas party, and I have a menu from one of them," Grimes said. "I would love to re-create that party. That's my goal for next year."
