TUPELO – In 2016, Lamar Russell and Perry Mason were living in a fairly new house in Saltillo, and happy to be there.
Until they got an offer on it they couldn't refuse.
"Perry had a friend who was a real estate agent, and she was looking for a house in Saltillo for a buyer," Russell said. "We let her show the lady our house, and she gave us a good offer, so we sold it to her. Then we had to look for a new place to live."
A house that was in foreclosure came open in Carr Acres in south Tupelo, and the couple looked at it the first day it was on the market.
"When we saw the house, even as bad as it looked, I knew this was it," Russell said.
"I was already thinking what I could do with it," Mason said. "We'd come over here two to three times a week to measure things."
The 1,900-square-foot home, built in 1970, sat on almost two acres on a shaded lot on a lake. From the outside, it had a lot of mid-century modern accents, like long, narrow windows across the front of the house.
But the inside was a different story.
"The front door opened into the master bathroom," Mason said. "And the house was all kinds of colors inside — reds, greens, yellows."
"There was no natural flow in the house," Russell said. "The only way to get to the back three bedrooms was through the den. There wasn't a central hallway."
But the two men saw past all the flaws and embraced the potential. They bought the home in August 2016, and six weeks later, they moved in.
"There's very few things we didn't do ourselves," Russell said. "We had somebody put a new roof on, and someone put a new garage door in, and that's about it."
The first things the couple did were tear out the master bath and the kitchen. Then they turned the original living room into the dining room, the dining room into the kitchen, and the kitchen and den into the new living room.
The master bath was reduced to a half bath to help make way for a long hall that opens into the three bedrooms and master bath on one end of the house. They left a bedroom on the other end of the house intact, and it now serves as an office and storage area.
A dresser that came from Russell's parents' home inspired a lot of the decor in the house.
"It kind of triggered the mid-century modern style," Russell said. "We don't have a lot of original things from the '60s and '70s. We pick pieces up here and there from antiques stores, and we've bought a lot online from Wayfair. It's not a hundred percent mid-century modern, but we've made it what we like with mid-century accents."
The home has several hallmarks of mid-century modern design, including clean lines, muted wall tones, graphic shapes, vibrant accessories, an open floor plan, large windows and pendant lighting.
All the walls in the home are painted one of three shades of gray, and the trim is white. The men kept all the original windows in the house and put engineered hardwood floors down everywhere except the bathrooms, which have tile.
The house now has an open feel, with rooms flowing naturally into one another — which makes it perfect for entertaining
During the week, the couple might have friends over now and then, but they mainly host large numbers for holiday celebrations, like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve.
"My favorite part of the house is the kitchen and the living room because it's just a good place to hang out with people," Mason said. "It's good space."
For Russell, the attraction is the extensive yard.
"When the original builders had this house, there were 75 azaleas in the yard," Russell said. "When we got it, there was only one left. I'm a yard person, so we're working on that."
