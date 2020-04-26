TUPELO • Two weeks ago, Tupelo native Minrose Gwin found out her third novel, “The Accidentals,” is the 2020 recipient of the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters Award for Fiction.
“All three of my novels were nominated for the prize, which is really nice, but I wasn’t even thinking about winning until the email popped up,” Gwin said. “It’s a great feeling. I’m thrilled and honored. I guess the third time was the charm.”
Gwin, born Minrose Clayton Bryan, largely grew up in her grandparents’ home on the corner of Church and Walnut streets. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1963.
“I still keep up with some dear friends from Tupelo,” Gwin said in an interview from her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Some of them have died in the last three years or so and that’s been hard.”
She attended Mississippi State College for Women, now Mississippi University for Women, for two years and then received her B.A. in English and Journalism from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
After working as a journalist in Mobile, Alabama, Atlanta, Nashville and Knoxville, she went back to school and received her Master’s and Ph.D.
“I became a professor and have taught pretty much in every corner of the United States,” she said. She’s been at universities in Virginia, New Mexico, New York and Indiana before landing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“I taught there for 13 years until I retired two years ago,” Gwin said. “I had to follow the jobs, I went where the jobs led, and I never got one in Mississippi.”
But Mississippi has never been far from her mind. “The Accidentals” is set in Mississippi as were her first two novels, “The Queen of Palmyra” and “Promise.” A fourth novel she’s working on is set on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“Mississippi has always held on to me in many important ways,” Gwin said.
“The Accidentals,” published in 2019, follows the lives of two sisters, Grace and June McAlister, whose mother, Olivia, dies from a botched abortion in the pre-Roe vs. Wade South. The novel spans 50 years.
“There are three pregnancies in the novel with three different outcomes,” Gwin said. “When I was growing up, if a girl got pregnant she had three choices. She could get married, she could go away and have the baby and give it up for adoption, or she could risk her life for a backwoods abortion. I know people who’ve done each of those things. I had many, many friends who had unwanted pregnancies. It was quite common in the days before the pill.”
It took Gwin seven years to write “The Accidentals,” set in Opelika, Mississippi, a small paper mill town.
“I had it written before ‘Promise,’” she said. “It had been percolating for a while. It’s my favorite novel, not because it’s the most recent, but because it was the biggest challenge. I had to write for seven voices, for seven different characters. And because the story covers 50 years, each unique voice had to move the novel through time. It was a tremendous leap for me, it demanded the most of me.”
Animals, especially birds, figure prominently in “The Accidentals” and, in fact, that’s how the novel got its name.
“An ‘accidental’ is a migratory bird that’s blown off its course, its path,” Gwin said. “We all get blown off course in the stormy winds of life. It’s what we make of situations that becomes the fabric of who we are. That led me to think about what life can be about over the long haul. Sometimes, an accidental happening is more generative, more joyful than how we planned things.”
Gwin hopes to travel to Jackson this summer to accept her award for “The Accidentals” from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters. First made in 1980, the prestigious awards are presented in eight categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Youth Literature, Visual Art, Music Composition (Classical), Music Composition (Contemporary), Photography and Poetry.
The awards ceremony, originally set for June 6, has been rescheduled for Aug 8 at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
“Every week is different in terms of the COVID outbreak,” Gwin said. “It’s a pretty scary thing to think about getting on an airplane right now. But I will certainly do my darndest to get there for sure.”