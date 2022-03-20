TUPELO – In the spring of 2020, Memory Carouthers had 4,000 new and gently worn prom dresses to give away as part of Memory's Magical Dresses and Formal Wear.
"We did the giveaway three weekends in a row, and right after the last one in early March, COVID hit," Carouthers said. "One group in West Point got to use their dresses for prom, but I don't think anybody else did because of COVID."
In early 2021, Carouthers toyed with the idea of hosting the giveaway again, but the pandemic numbers were too high for her comfort.
"I have underlying health conditions, and I had to keep myself and my volunteers safe," she said.
This year, there's no stopping the 36-year-old.
"The first of March, we started working full-force to pull it all together," she said. "I knew it was something I needed to do. This dress giveaway gives my life purpose and meaning."
Carouthers got the idea for the giveaway in 2018. She was participating in a group called Lifesavers, which helps girls build self-esteem. Some of the teens were talking about wanting to go to prom, but not being able to afford it.
“I told one girl if she would buy the ticket to prom, I’d buy her dress and do her hair,” Carouthers said. “After I helped the first one, others asked if I could help them. I didn’t have a job and couldn’t do it by myself, so my mom and my mom’s friend and I went in together and purchased 13 dresses.”
After helping those teens, Carouthers, who was left disabled after brain surgery in 2014, decided she wanted to do something even bigger the next year, so she could bless more girls. She set up a nonprofit through CREATE, and her son, Mason May, came up with the name Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. It provides dresses, tuxedoes, jewelry and shoes free of charge to junior high and high school students for proms and dances.
Once Carouthers got the word out, donations came pouring in from businesses and individuals. In 2019, she set up a temporary shop in a vacant store at the Mall at Barnes Crossing and gave away more than 800 dresses.
In 2020, she was again located in the mall, but this year, she's set up in the former Gap store between Rue 21 and Carter's in the Old Navy shopping center.
Giveaway days will be March 26 and April 2 – both Saturdays – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"You need to show some type of ID to show you're in school," said Carouthers, who lives in the Palmetto community in Tupelo. "A student ID, a report card, a progress report – any of those will work."
Students must be present to try on the formal wear (in other words, a parent can't come in, pick out a dress and take it home), and cell phones will not be allowed in dressing rooms.
"Most of the dresses are brand new, but some have been gently worn," she said. "We have everything – floor-length, short, strapless, sequined, satin and velveteen, plus shoes, purses and jewelry. Sizes are 0 to 33."
Carouthers is still looking for volunteers to help on giveaway days. Students who need volunteer hours can reach out to her on Facebook.
Those who want to donate gently worn dresses or tuxedos can drop them off Tuesday-Saturday at Vanzant Barbershop Lounge at 2301 W. Main St. in Tupelo. Monetary donations can be made through CREATE.
"I just feel like God has put this on my heart," Carouthers said. "God has truly blessed me. And I couldn't do this without family and friends who believe in me and support my vision and my dream."