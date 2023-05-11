Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo shows the influence of the Gothic Revival style with its flanking entrance towers, while the stained-glass windows are indicative of the Arts and Crafts Movement.
Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo shows the influence of the Gothic Revival style with its flanking entrance towers, while the stained-glass windows are indicative of the Arts and Crafts Movement.
The Spain House in Tupelo is an example of Colonial Revival and Queen Anne architecture. It was moved from its original location on West Main Street to its current home on South Church Street in 2012.
TUPELO – Two historic structures in Tupelo will be open to the public for tours this Saturday to bring awareness to the importance of preservation.
Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 599 N. Green St., and the Spain House, located at 510 S. Church St., will both be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no charge to tour either building, but donations are welcomed.
"May is Historic Preservation Month, and we're doing this now to bring awareness to these two historical properties," said Doyce Deas, a member of the Tupelo Historic Preservation Commission, which is hosting the tours. "So many people don't appreciate history and old buildings. They want to tear down the old to build the new."
Spring Hill was established during the 1850s and is the oldest Black church in Tupelo. The original sanctuary, still standing today, was completed in 1921 and is one of the oldest surviving church buildings in Tupelo.
"We're hoping once people see the condition the church is still in after all these years, they'll see the need to preserve it for the community and the citizens of Tupelo," said Phyllis Sims, a member of the commission and a member of the church. "This is part of our history."
Sims is particularly excited to show off the church because, in April, she was notified that Spring Hill has been put on the National Register of Historic Places.
"It took about a year to get that designation," Sims said. "Now, we need to start raising money and getting grants to begin restoration."
The Spain House, built in 1900 by Robert L. and Lucy Pound, was originally located on West Main Street. In 2012, the 4,000-square-foot house was successfully moved in three separate sections to its new location on South Church Street.
"We want people to walk through it, see the condition it's in and the progress we've made," Deas said. "We've come a long way but have a long way to go. We had to move it to save it. Now, we're trying to restore it to its former grandeur."
