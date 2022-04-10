When it comes to rabbits, most gardeners sympathize with Mr. McGregor and only have disparaging words for the likes of Peter Rabbit, the bunny that is prone to dine on garden produce. But Easter is next Sunday, and the Easter Bunny with his floppy ears and twitchy nose will be surreptitiously hopping about the garden dispensing Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies.
Now is not the time to lambast this critter that eats healthy vegetables; nor should one regale the family about the joys of rabbit hunting; nor should one rave about that French culinary delight, Lapin á la Moutarde, rabbit in mustard sauce. According to Gene Autry, the singing cowboy of the 1950s, “Peter Cottontail is hopping down the bunny trail,” and if a cowboy can sing a sentimental song about a rabbit, we must concur that rabbits convey a certain charm.
Rabbits, of course, are common mammals, and in Mississippi there are two species of rabbits, the Swamp Rabbit and the Eastern Cottontail. Cottontail rabbits are primarily found in rural, brushy areas near fields and meadows, but it is not unusual to find these rabbits in suburban areas. The Eastern Cottontail has long ears and the distinctive white cotton tail.
Near a creek or wetlands, one might encounter a Swamp Rabbit. The Swamp Rabbit is larger than the Eastern Cottontail, has shorter ears, and can swim. If you recall, former President Jimmy Carter on a hunting trip had a close encounter with a contentious Swamp Rabbit, which made the headlines. Both rabbit species eat vegetation, including grass, young shoots, clover, dandelions, and yes, fruits and vegetables, if available.
To help evade potential predators, rabbits have eyes on the sides of their heads which allows them to see a wily coyote as it approaches from behind. Wild rabbits can also run up to 35 miles per hour, and to escape their predator, they run in a zigzag pattern. And those long bunny ears that can discern sound better than a dog or human come in handy should a beagle on the hunt come into the area.
However, in spite of these traits, rabbits in the wild have a perilous existence and are the frequent victims of a variety of predators, including coyotes, foxes, hawks, eagles, snakes, skunks, minks, a wayward cat or dog, and humans who find rabbit hunts to be great sporting events. To compensate for their high mortality rate, rabbits are highly reproductive and most females, if they can outfox the fox and other predators, will have about five litters of bunnies per season. Interestingly, male rabbits are called “bucks,” female rabbits are “does,” and the baby bunnies are called “kittens.”
Even though the thought of predators preying on precious little bunnies is disturbing, such is nature’s way, and in certain areas, such as Australia, where rabbits were introduced and have no natural predators, these mammals have become a serious pest, destroying crops and vegetation.
But this is not the time to dwell on the fact that in the wild rabbits are a vital part of the food chain, or that the Easter Bunny may actually have pagan roots. Beatrix Potter’s whimsical paintings of rabbits still tug at our heart strings, and Mr. McGregor is still an old curmudgeon. And remember, even though Gene Autry now sings in a heavenly chorus, the Easter Bunny will be bringing a basketful of Easter joy for children Easter morn.