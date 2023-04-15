Arlie’s backpack felt unusually heavy.
“What have you put in here, Arlie?” I yelled to my daughter, who was watching “Bluey” three rooms away.
“What?” she yelled back.
“In your backpack. It’s heavy. What’s in here?”
“I don’t know, Daddy.”
For most of us, recalling what we’d stuffed into our purses or messenger bags or whatever we use to haul around all the junk daily life demands of us wouldn’t be too difficult. Most of us, however, are not 6 and incapable of recalling anything that happened outside of the last five minutes.
Admittedly, it wasn’t exceptionally rare for her backpack — striped in red and white and featuring Mickey Mouse’s glowering face — to weigh as much as a compact car or some largish creature … a Labrador Retriever or maybe an especially obese wombat. The thing is frequently bursting at the seams with school- and home-related this-and-thats.
There’s a binder, of course, for ferrying schoolwork between her first-grade classroom and our dining room table. There are days when I’d swear she’s brought home a redwood’s worth of paper — mostly work she completed during the school day. Math quizzes and sentence-long narratives she’s required to write, the margins of each sheet personalized with sketches of Pokemon or anthropomorphic planets or whatever else her 6-year-old brain is fixated upon that week. Plastic sleeves fastened inside the binder may feature some light reading for the night — a small book of a dozen pages about a giraffe learning proper manners or the nesting habits of the South American woolly opossum. In the back, I’m likely to find a flier or seven for whatever school events are imminent — themed dress-up days or midday programs I probably can’t attend.
Then, there’s undoubtedly the clothes Arlie’s shed throughout the day, especially during those fleeting weeks in which Northeast Mississippi’s weather is neither bone-chillingly cold nor bone-meltingly hot, rather just somewhat frigid in the morning and only slightly sweltering by the afternoon. This, of course, necessitates as comprehensive a wardrobe change as an elementary-aged kid can pull off during the middle of a school day. Likely, a coat will be balled up inside the backpack, and maybe a hat or a ponytail holder if she wore one or both that day. Once, I found her socks wadded up in there.
Then, there is the small pouch, and I suspected that, in this instance, it was where the excess weight could be found.
Ostensibly, the pouch on the front of her backpack is for stashing a handful of items for quick access. Pencils. Erasers. I put her daily snacks in there. But Arlie will often fill the thing with all manner of bric-a-brac. Things she’s picked up on the playground or removed or failed to eat during lunch. Remnants of half-completed projects and bits of Mother Nature removed from yards between our house and the school. If I were to crack that thing open one day and find a collection of rat skulls and the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, I wouldn’t bat an eye.
So, I wasn’t all that surprised when I unzipped the pouch and found … buried between plastic bags half-filled with stale Cheez-Its and old Teddy Grahams, a forest of dandelion stalks and grass clippings, multicolored cotton puffballs and no fewer than three erasers … a fistful of rocks.
I laid them out across the dining room table and called my daughter into the room.
“I need those, Daddy,” she said when she saw what I’d discovered. She had already adopted a whining pitch that told me she knew what I planned to do with her collection.
“Why?” I said. “What are going to do with them?”
“Paint them.”
“Paint them?”
“Yes, Daddy. As planets.”
She pointed to a pebble roughly the size and shape of a deformed thumb.
“That one will make a perfect Mars,” she said.
I was skeptical, but didn’t want to stifle her vision. I relented.
“Fine,” I said. “But they’ve got to go some place. Where do you want to keep them until it’s time to paint?
As she bounded away gleefully, Arlie yelled back.
“Just put them in my backpack, please.”
