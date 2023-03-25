There are many things I could do 10 years ago that I can’t do now, such as: drink craft beer (ugh, the bloat!), play pick-up basketball (I wouldn’t make it two trips down the court), completely ignore politics (apparently I’ve matured??).
I’m not a fan of getting old, but Father Time is undefeated. Not all is lost, however, as I have pleasantly discovered. Turns out I still possess the constitution for riding big roller coasters.
Missie, her son Garrett and I went down to Orlando for spring break and spent a few days at Universal Studios. Coasters are just about the only reason I’d go to a theme park, but I had not been to one since a trip to Disney in 2013. So, given how long it’s been, I was unsure if it was wise to subject my body to sudden drops, sharp turns and loop-de-loops. I sure didn’t wanna toss my cookies on the back of some poor teenager’s head.
Naturally, I started with one of the park’s most intense rides: The Incredible Hulk Coaster. The cars leave the platform and creep up a giant chute, and about halfway up said chute, you are blasted out like a cannon ball and immediately sent into a literal downward spiral before entering the first loop. Unlike some coasters, there was no chance to catch your breath; it was full tilt the whole time.
I was a tad queasy afterward, but that feeling quickly faded. Bruce Banner would have been proud.
Next was the Rip Ride Rockit, which will test your resolve before you even step in line. That’s because you can see that the coaster sends its patrons straight up – yes, 90 degrees – a full 17 stories. It’s like being in an elevator, but on your back. I could see nothing but blue sky. And then your are slung into that first, thrilling precipitous drop. My stomach is still floating around the park somewhere.
Rip Ride Rockit’s coolest feature is the music. Once you’re strapped in, a screen gives you a few song options to be blasted into your ears while you rip through the turns. Naturally, I went with Motley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart,” as did Garrett. In fact, I could hear him singing along above the music and above the screams of our fellow riders.
No queasiness. I had knocked the rust off my old iron stomach, but I wasn’t done yet. What turned out to be my favorite ride still awaited: Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey. It’s not actually a coaster, but it slings you up and down and all around, and the flying simulation feels remarkably real. You soar over and through Hogwarts, following Harry as he whips his broom over the Quidditch pitch and eludes a dragon. The wrap-around projection screen makes you feel like you’re really there, as do the animatronics: There are dementors, giant spiders and the Whomping Willow.
Yes, I’m a 47-year-old man who’s a bit of a Harry Potter nerd. What of it?
Anyway, Garrett and I agreed that ride was our favorite. You might have noticed I didn’t mention Missie taking part in any of these rides – because she doesn’t do big coasters. She rode the Flight of the Hippogriff, a small coaster that doesn’t even reach 30 mph (by comparison, Hulk and Rockit both exceed 60 mph). And while we were on the Harry Potter ride, Missie took a lap on … the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride. I kid you not.
Missie is one of the most adventurous and vivacious people I know, but she just will not get on a big coaster. She turns into a frightened little girl. She hates heights and easily gets motion sick. My personality is opposite of hers – I’m reserved, laid back, rather quiet. But I love the thrill a good coaster brings, and frankly, I’ll take that over a craft beer every day of the week.
