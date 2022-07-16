It’s here! The word is out! Verona’s 162nd Birthday Blast is today from noon to 2 p.m. The theme this year is “Preserving Verona’s History with a taste of Italy.”
As Italians celebrate birthdays, there will be wine tasting, pasta dishes, birthday cakes and Italian music.
The event will be held at the Raymond Heritage House located at 5015 Raymond Ave., across from Hardee's. Donations will be accepted.
The Raymond Heritage House is the oldest house in Verona built before Verona was chartered in 1860. In 2021 the City of Verona purchased the Heritage House to preserve this important part of Verona's history. It will be used as a multifunctional facility for the community.
Verona, the oldest city in Lee County, was chartered in 1860. The charter was approved and signed by Gov. John J. Pettus. In 1850, John Stovall Ratliff purchased the land where Verona is located from Newton and Marion Davis. The first store was opened by John O’Carrell in 1850. In 1857, the surveying party for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad crossed the old road from Palmetto, in Pontotoc County, to Richmond, in Itawamba County. This is where the town of Verona was located. Ratliff mapped the town and his daughter, Fannie, named the town for the city of Verona in Italy.
Buon Compleanno, Verona! (Italian for Happy Birthday, Verona).
Let's clean up Verona
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen are very dissatisfied with the appearance of the city, and are asking for stepped-up code enforcement. I am again listing some of the most noticeable violations to the public.
• Garbage containers: Please remove your rollout garbage container from the street on the same day garbage is picked up.
• Junk vehicles: A car or truck that does not display a current tag is a junk vehicle. No more than one vehicle may be kept out of sight behind opaque fencing or landscaping.
• Junk litter: Used, discarded, worn out materials or manufactured goods may not be stored on your property.
• Grass mowing: Property owners must mow the grass in their yards and any vacant lots that they own.
• Pets: They are not allowed to run loose. Pets must be restrained by a leash when outside the fenced area of your yard or outside your home. (Some other restrictions may apply.)
• Noise: Do not disturb your neighbors with barking dogs and loud music. This applies to music played in vehicles.
• Street litter: Walkers are littering the city by throwing down paper and trash. This is a violation and could carry a hefty fine if caught.
Please beware and obey city codes and ordinances as citations will be issued.