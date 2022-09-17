Labor Day marks the beginning of the end of summer, and it also marks another successful Verona Labor Day celebration!
The celebration continues to draw enthusiastic onlookers and parade participants from the surrounding counties. The parade began at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, 2022, at Verona Elementary School.
There were more than 60 participants in this year’s celebration, including city officials, local businesses, churches, DAV organizations, Women’s OES/HOJ organizations, Masonic organizations, motorcycles, classic cars, four-wheelers, show trucks, golf carts, horseback riders and visiting mayors and dignitaries from the surrounding area.
This year’s grand marshal was Charles Williams, a lifelong citizen of Lee County and well-respected businessman in the community. Charles “Bossman” Williams, as he was called, was the creator and coach of the Verona Black Sox for over 49 years.
Thanks go out to the following parade donors that helped to make Verona’s Labor Day Parade a seven-year success: Verona’s Police Department, Fire Department, Papa V’s, and Subway Sandwich Shop, Cash Savers, Renasant Bank, Walmart, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola of Tupelo and Better Buy Foods of Plantersville.
Many heartfelt thanks to the following: Verona Elementary School for allowing parade participants to assemble in the school parking lot; special organizer Bill Huddleston; and the other volunteers who served up refreshments to attendees: Michelle Doss, Peggy Conner, Gloria Conner, and The R.J. Jamison OES Chapter 33, led by Sister Peggy Woods.
Mayor Bobby Williams, Verona’s Board of Aldermen, The Worshipful Master (WM, Willie Ligon) and members of St. Joseph Lodge 131 are extremely appreciative for the participation and enthusiasm of everyone that was involved in making Verona’s Annual Labor Day Parade yet another family-friendly success. And we are looking forward to the parade in 2023.
Also, thanks to Albert Mitchell Jr. of St. Joseph Lodge 131, who contributed to this column.
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.