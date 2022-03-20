Happy Birthday to Erma Lee Ledbetter who turned 96 on March 5, 2022.
She was born in Arkansas on March 5, 1926. She became a permanent resident of Verona in December 1945. On October 18, 1946, she married Preston Ledbetter, and they remained happily married for 60 years until Preston’s death.
She and Preston were blessed with 10 children: Victoria, Bessie Lee, Barry, David Lynn, Lonnie, Wayne, Jerome, Sandra Dale, Helen Nanette and Tony Alonzo Ledbetter; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and even a few great-great-grandchildren.
Ledbetter worked as garment presser for HIS Manufacturing in Verona until she retired in 1995.
She has lived during the most eventful century of this nation’s history and has been a model and inspiration to her family and to those who have known her.
Her birthday was celebrated this year with a few friends and local family members who enjoyed a cookout with cake and all the trimmings.
162nd birthday planned for July
With Verona’s 162nd birthday four months away, plans are now being made for the biggest birthday celebration ever.
Verona, the oldest town in Lee County, was charted on July 16, 1860. The charter was approved and signed by Gov. John J. Pettus. In 1850, John Stovall Ratliff purchased the land where Verona is located from Newton and Marion Davis. The first store was opened by John O’Carrell in 1850. In 1857, the surveying party for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad crossed the old road from Palmetto, in Pontotoc County, to Richmond, in Itawamba County. This is where the town of Verona was located. Ratliff mapped the town and his daughter, Fannie, named the town for the city of Verona in Italy from a work by William Shakespeare.
Because Verona was named for a city in Italy, our theme will be “A Taste of Italy," to remember Fannie Ratliff for her contribution to Verona’s history.
As Italians celebrate birthdays, there will be balloons, wine tasting, pasta dishes, a gigantic birthday cake with 162 candles, and dancing in the streets.
We will be asking for volunteers and ideas from the community and those who would like to work and be a part of this great celebration. Call (662) 566-2211 for more information.
Buon Compleanno Verona (Italian for Happy Birthday).
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net