A July temperature of a blazing 97 degrees did not deter party-goers from celebrating Verona’s 162nd birthday party on July 16 at the Verona Heritage House on Raymond Avenue. The theme was “A Taste of Italy.”
The decorations were Italy’s colors of green, white and red. The menu was antipasto skewers, vegetables, fruits and Italian desserts. A special thanks to Alicia King Thornton for decorating, Chelsea Henton for food and Regina Stanford for desserts.
Dr. Mark Romano was recognized as Mr. VI (Verona, Italy) by Dennis Parmer who presented him with a gold medal and a plaque. Romano was born in Boston and is of Italian decent, second generation. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1993. He has been practicing in north Mississippi for 30 years.
'Fun Stop with the Cops'
'Fun Stop with the Cops,' hosted by the Verona Police Department, was held Aug. 6. A special shout out to Asst. Chief Franks for all of her hard work and dedication on heading up this event as well as the Verona Police Department and its city employees.
Thanks to Mayor Bobby Williams, Alderwoman Jessie Gilmore, Alderwoman Margaret Baker, Judge Anthony Rogers, Charles Moore, Mrs. Agnew & Mrs. Shannon of the Verona Elementary School, local churches, and area police departments (Baldwyn, Plantersville, Saltillo and Tupelo) for all of their support in this event.
Thanks to our sponsors – Baber’s Towing, Southern Pawn, Verona Trading Post, Journey’s, Verona Hair Supply, Wheel City, Super C, 662 BBQ, Ward 3 Residents, Capital Bedding, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Lane Furniture, Black & Decker, NAACP and Subway – everything was free.
Labor Day Parade
The city of Verona would like to welcome the citizens of Lee and surrounding counties to celebrate Verona's 7th Annual Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 5. The annual parade had been put on hold for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Verona Elementary School. Refreshments will be provided at the end of the parade at the Verona Fire Department. So get your sunglasses, shorts, and lawn chairs ready and come out and help Verona celebrate American workers and their achievements.
Information about this year’s parade can be found in The Neighborhood Paper or you may contact Parade Chairman Albert Mitchell Jr. at (662) 401-1763.
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.