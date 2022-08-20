Purchase Access

A July temperature of a blazing 97 degrees did not deter party-goers from celebrating Verona’s 162nd birthday party on July 16 at the Verona Heritage House on Raymond Avenue. The theme was “A Taste of Italy.”

MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.

 

