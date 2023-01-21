Verona’s 8th Annual Christmas Parade was held Dec. 15, 2022, and more than 150 parade participants made their way around route in perfect weather, inspiring more than 200 onlookers from Verona and surrounding towns to come out and enjoy annual event.

MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Living. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.

