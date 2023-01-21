Verona’s 8th Annual Christmas Parade was held Dec. 15, 2022, and more than 150 parade participants made their way around route in perfect weather, inspiring more than 200 onlookers from Verona and surrounding towns to come out and enjoy annual event.
Each year Verona’s Christmas parade continues to grow in parade attendance and enthusiasm. This year’s parade theme was “Blast Off to Municipal Excellence “
There were decorative floats, cars, trucks; golf carts, four-wheelers, motorcycles, Verona’s city officials and horses back riders.
Parade judges were Rosemary Jones and Pedro Clay. There were first-, second-, and third-place winners. Criteria used for selecting winners were; originality, overall appearance, construction quality, visual effects, and enthusiasm. The winners were as follows; 1st prize went to Mt. Zion M.B. Church, 2nd prize to Renasant Bank in Verona, and 3rd prize to Verona Elementary School.
After the parade, the city of Verona provided refreshments – coffee, hot chocolate, sodas, hot chili and crackers – that were set up in the fire department.
Special thanks go out to parade organizer Bill Huddleston, who continually does an outstanding job in getting the community involved, and Albert Mitchell, who went above and beyond expectations.
Heritage House Landmark
The City of Verona held its second unveiling of historic markers on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Verona Heritage House on North Raymond Avenue.
The house was purchased by the city in 2021 from the Taylor family, the third family to occupy this magnificent structure built in the early 1850s. Those in attendance were the mayor and board of aldermen, City Attorney Gary Carnathan, Ronnie Harris and WTVA.
Lee County Community Civitan Club
The LCCCC will hold its monthly meeting Jan. 21 at Verona City Hall at 9 a.m. An ongoing membership drive is underway in 2023. Join this organization and make a difference in someone’s life through serving others. Anita Ambrose is the president.
