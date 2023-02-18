Rev. Bro. John Young, Rev. Bro. Billy Rainey, Mayor Bobby Williams, Alderman Margaret Baker, Principal Paulette Agnew, Assistant Principal Danielle Kilgore, and Bro. Albert Mitchell Jr. pose with a check for $400 for Verona Elementary.
Rev. Melvin Ambrose and his wife, Anita, attend a breakfast in Verona for Clergy Appreciation Month.
The City of Verona is a small city that cares about the future generation, which is their youth.
In 2014, the city came together under the leadership of former Mayor Robert Trice, coupled with St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #131 (PHA), then led by Johnny C. Smith, to organize the first Labor Day parade. After the parade, the local Fire Department allowed its bays to be set up for refreshments to all parade participants and onlookers; hotdogs, chips, cakes, and school supplies were given away. The last parade was Sept. 2, 2019.
A committee consisting of city officials and members of local Masonic Lodge contacted Paulette Agnew, the principal of Verona Elementary School, to find out what they could do to help our kids. It was decided to give the school a monetary donation rather than school supplies.
This year the Mayor Bobby Williams and Board of Aldermen and St. Joseph Lodge #131, led by Worshipful Master Willie Ligon, along with Renasant Bank and local citizens of Verona, donated $400 to the elementary school.
We are looking forward to the first Monday in September, when we may once again come together, and make a positive gesture for the future of our youth.
Clergy Appreciation Month
The Lee County Community Civitan Club observed Clergy Appreciation Month on Feb. 4 at the Verona City Hall with breakfast and one clergy in attendance.
Clergy Appreciation Month is an international project of Civitan International, which honors local leaders of all faiths for their dedicated service to their local communities. Since 1963, Civitan clubs around the world have set aside a week in February of each year to honor local faith leaders for their acts of service.
The project was inspired by the story of the Four Chaplains. On Feb. 3, 1943, four military chaplains — a Methodist minister, a Catholic priest, a Reformed minister and a Jewish rabbi — sacrificed their lives in service to others on board the USS Dorchester. The troop transport ship, en route to Greenland, was hit by a torpedo. The four chaplains, George L. Fox, Alexander D. Goode, John P. Washington and Clark V. Poling, removed their own life jackets to give to other passengers and locked arms in prayer for the safety of others as the ship sank into the icy waters.
The City of Verona will observe Clergy Appreciation month per a proclamation presented by the local Civitan Club.